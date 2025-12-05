Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:59
California Economy Splits as Costco Sues Administration Over Global Tariffs
Headlines

California Economy Splits as Costco Sues Administration Over Global Tariffs

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
California’s economy is splitting in two, with major investment in AI, aerospace, and defense boosting Los Angeles and Orange County, while the current administration’s immigration policies slow hiring in key industries across other regions. A UCLA forecast warns unemployment will rise before stabilizing in 2026. Meanwhile, Costco is suing the Trump administration, arguing it lacks authority to impose broad global tariffs. The company wants refunds on billions in duties and a pause on payments until the Supreme Court rules on the issue.
HeadlinesLA Times Studios
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, drummer Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Maxx Morando at ‘Avatar’ Premiere; Pop Singer Maris Earns Elton John Co-Sign

Trump Targets Somali Community; CBS Sets Bari Weiss Interview with Erika Kirk

GOP Holds Tennessee Seat in Special Election; Michael Dell Pledges $6B to “Trump Accounts”

Hegseth Defends Drug Boat Strikes as Trump Pardons Ex-Honduran President

ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINES THUMBNAIL - 12/04/25

‘Zootopia 2’ Smashes Records in China; Grammys Split Country Category

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL - 12/04/25

California Business Update: Greystar Settles Rent Case for $7M as Aerospace Hiring Surges

Netflix’s Billion-Dollar Franchise and the Rise of One Beverly Hills

Headlines thumbnail featuring the Mexican rock band Maná on stage.

Maná Breaks Bruce Springsteen’s LA Record; ‘Rush Hour 4’ Nears Deal

Headlines thumbnail of Vecna from Stranger Things

A Menacing Vecna Returns for ‘Stranger Things’; Karol G Honors Latin History

Business Headlines Thumbnail - 12/02/2025

DMV Cancels Thousands of Commercial Licenses; Snapchat Struggles for Profit

Trump Admin Halts Afghan Visas; Arrests Made in Deadly Hong Kong Fire

Holiday Season Kicks Off: Rockettes Mark 100 Years and Paris Lights Up

Advertisement