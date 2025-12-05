California Economy Splits as Costco Sues Administration Over Global Tariffs
California’s economy is splitting in two, with major investment in AI, aerospace, and defense boosting Los Angeles and Orange County, while the current administration’s immigration policies slow hiring in key industries across other regions. A UCLA forecast warns unemployment will rise before stabilizing in 2026. Meanwhile, Costco is suing the Trump administration, arguing it lacks authority to impose broad global tariffs. The company wants refunds on billions in duties and a pause on payments until the Supreme Court rules on the issue.