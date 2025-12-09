Advertisement
Paramount Launches Hostile Bid for WBD; Trump Administration Freezes Immigration
By Faith PinnowHost 
Paramount is staging a hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, the Trump administration halted immigration applications for people from over 30 countries last week, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. Also, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could expand President Trump’s control over independent federal agencies. Across the pond, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in London with European allies. And the investigation into Kerri Ann Abatti’s death continues. She was part of one of the most influential farming families in Southern California’s Imperial Valley. Read more at LATimes.com.
Faith Pinnow

Faith Pinnow is a host for LA Times Studios in Washington D.C. She thrives on telling impactful stories that resonate with audiences across platforms, meeting viewers where they get their news.

