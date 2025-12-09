Advertisement
Michael Keaton Tackles AI Ethics in New Film; State Rejects Vincent Thomas Bridge Elevation
Michael Keaton Tackles AI Ethics in New Film; State Rejects Vincent Thomas Bridge Elevation

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Michael Keaton’s new Google-backed short film “Sweetwater” aims to reshape public perception of AI as Hollywood continues to debate the risks and ethics of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, California officials have rejected a proposal to raise the Vincent Thomas Bridge by 26 feet, citing cost, timing, and the urgent need to move forward with a major re-decking project ahead of the 2028 Olympics.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

