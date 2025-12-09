Dodgers and Edwin Díaz agree to terms in blockbuster move to shore up bullpen

In a blockbuster move on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgres agreed to a three-year, $69-million deal with top free-agent closer Edwin Díaz, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, snatching the three-time All-Star and three-time Reliever of the Year award winner in a move that will transform their previously shaky bullpen.
