A sneak peek at this year’s Oscar Actors Roundtable

Jacob Elordi, Benicio del Toro, Will Arnett, Jesse Plemons, Wagner Moura and Stellan Skarsgård talk balancing fatherhood with a busy acting career, the looming threat and opportunity of AI and the tweets that keep them up at night on the Envelope Oscar Actors Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Oscar Actors Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal, on Spectrum at 8:30 p.m. PST and on the L.A. Times YouTube at 9 a.m. PST.