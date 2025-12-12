Guard Ruling in L.A., Epstein Files Unsealed and Fed Rate Cuts

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must end its deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. On the other side of the world, Australia is the first country to ban children under the age of 16 from social media. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve in the U.S. is cutting interest rates for the third straight time. And a new ruling cleared the way for the Justice Department to unseal secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s proposed settlement with Missouri could knock millions off a Biden-era payment plan, Saving on a Valuable Education (or SAVE); and in other education news, Congress approved the extension of the Secure Rural Schools Act through 2027. In California, one gubernatorial candidate, Tom Steyer, is taking an opposing stance on the possible Netflix or Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. And a thick layer of fog has lingered over parts of California’s Central Valley for more than two weeks. Read more at LATimes.com.