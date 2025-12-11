Don't Miss
Netflix Proposes $82-Billion Warner Bros. Purchase, Sparking Industry Outcry

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Netflix’s proposed $82-billion purchase of Warner Bros. is triggering warnings from unions and theater groups, who fear the deal could accelerate consolidation, reduce jobs, and sharply impact the theatrical box office. Netflix maintains that films with existing theatrical commitments will still debut in theaters, but the industry remains wary. Meanwhile, Ted Sarandos emerges as a key architect of the deal, positioning himself to control one of Hollywood’s most influential libraries if regulators approve the acquisition.
Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

