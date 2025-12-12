The tweet that has lived rent-free in Jacob Elordi’s head

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“Someone said I reminded them of a plank of wood when I act … and I’ll never forget that tweet,” recalled Jacob Elordi on the The Envelope Oscar Actors Roundtable. He didn’t know it at the time, but that one online roast may have sparked the idea for his role as The Creature in @frankensteingd.



Elordi sat down with Will Arnett, Benicio del Toro, Jesse Plemons, Wagner Moura and Stellan Skarsgård for The Envelope Oscar Actors Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.