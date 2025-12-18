Advertisement
Assault fuels debate over teen e-bikers in South Bay
Mark Potts.
By Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
The surveillance video is jarring: A group of teens rush toward a 57-year-old man in an alleyway near the Hermosa Beach Pier, throw him to the pavement and stomp on his head until he loses consciousness.

“He’s dead, he’s dead,” one of them shouts before they jump on their thousand-dollar e-bikes and speed away.

The viral recording of the Nov. 21 incident has become the latest — and most serious — flash point in the South Bay’s escalating conflict over teen e-bike culture.
