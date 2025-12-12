Advertisement
A young hiker has been missing for a month on Mt. Whitney, with time and hope running out
Jack Dolan.
Mark Potts.
By Jack Dolan and Mark E. Potts
Joseph Brambila vanished on Mt. Whitney a month ago. One of the last hikers to see the 21 year old said he seemed prepared to glissade down a snowy slope — without the equipment experienced climbers use.

Glissading helps trekkers save time and energy on their descent, but attempted improperly, it’s a leading cause of serious injury and death among mountaineers.

Multiple searches for Brambila have been stymied by deep snow, rescuers caution recovery might not be feasible until spring. His family refuses to give up hope.
Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

