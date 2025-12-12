A young hiker has been missing for a month on Mt. Whitney, with time and hope running out

Joseph Brambila vanished on Mt. Whitney a month ago. One of the last hikers to see the 21 year old said he seemed prepared to glissade down a snowy slope — without the equipment experienced climbers use.



Glissading helps trekkers save time and energy on their descent, but attempted improperly, it’s a leading cause of serious injury and death among mountaineers.



Multiple searches for Brambila have been stymied by deep snow, rescuers caution recovery might not be feasible until spring. His family refuses to give up hope.