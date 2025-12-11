Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:28
Will the Olympics force USC, UCLA, Rams and Chargers to share SoFi Stadium in 2028?
Sports

Will the Olympics force USC, UCLA, Rams and Chargers to share SoFi Stadium in 2028?

Ryan Kartje.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
USC football will likely leave the Coliseum for the first time since 1923, moving home games to SoFi Stadium for the 2028 season.

A $100 million temporary track installed for the 2028 Olympics will make the Coliseum field unusable until well after USC’s September football opener.

If UCLA also moves to SoFi Stadium, both major college football teams will play under the same roof as L.A.’s two NFL teams in 2028.
Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement