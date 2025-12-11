Will the Olympics force USC, UCLA, Rams and Chargers to share SoFi Stadium in 2028?

USC football will likely leave the Coliseum for the first time since 1923, moving home games to SoFi Stadium for the 2028 season.



A $100 million temporary track installed for the 2028 Olympics will make the Coliseum field unusable until well after USC’s September football opener.



If UCLA also moves to SoFi Stadium, both major college football teams will play under the same roof as L.A.’s two NFL teams in 2028.