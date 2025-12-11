Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:41
Look up this weekend to see the Geminid meteor shower.

It runs through December 17 and peaks overnight December 13–14, so staying up late Saturday is your best bet.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
The Geminids can produce up to 150 meteors an hour under dark skies, making it one of the year’s biggest celestial events.For the best view in L.A., head somewhere dark, give your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust, and look anywhere in the sky — the meteors can appear in any direction. So where are you going to watch? Comment below.
