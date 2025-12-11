Look up this weekend to see the Geminid meteor shower.

It runs through December 17 and peaks overnight December 13–14, so staying up late Saturday is your best bet.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Geminids can produce up to 150 meteors an hour under dark skies, making it one of the year’s biggest celestial events.For the best view in L.A., head somewhere dark, give your eyes 20–30 minutes to adjust, and look anywhere in the sky — the meteors can appear in any direction. So where are you going to watch? Comment below.

