Sundance 2025 Program Revealed & How Benny Safdie Filmed Authentic MMA Fights
Sundance has announced its final Park City lineup before relocating to Boulder, Colorado, unveiling nearly 90 films including projects starring Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Ethan Hawke, and Russell Crowe, along with documentaries on Courtney Love and Nelson Mandela. Meanwhile, director Benny Safdie and the crew behind “The Smashing Machine,” explain their uncompromising approach to the movie’s fight scenes that used real MMA fighters, practical sound design, and controlled but authentic blows to capture the intensity of Mark Kerr’s story.