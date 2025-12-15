Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The battle over pickleball, the slaying of Rob Reiner and his wife and more big stories
Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:04
Sundance 2025 Program Revealed & How Benny Safdie Filmed Authentic MMA Fights
Headlines

Sundance 2025 Program Revealed & How Benny Safdie Filmed Authentic MMA Fights

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Sundance has announced its final Park City lineup before relocating to Boulder, Colorado, unveiling nearly 90 films including projects starring Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Ethan Hawke, and Russell Crowe, along with documentaries on Courtney Love and Nelson Mandela. Meanwhile, director Benny Safdie and the crew behind “The Smashing Machine,” explain their uncompromising approach to the movie’s fight scenes that used real MMA fighters, practical sound design, and controlled but authentic blows to capture the intensity of Mark Kerr’s story.
HeadlinesLA Times Studios
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

MORE HEADLINES

Headlines thumbnail featuring a composer

Carl Stone Debuts at JACCC; Laura Dern Reflects on Family Legacy in New Roles

Guard Ruling in L.A., Epstein Files Unsealed and Fed Rate Cuts

Netflix proposes to buy Warner Bros

Netflix Proposes $82-Billion Warner Bros. Purchase, Sparking Industry Outcry

Customer Orders in Limbo

Longtime SoCal Appliance Retailer Abruptly Shuts Down, Stranding Customers

Cynthia Erivo Makes Golden Globes History With Second ‘Wicked’ Nomination

Frank Gehry’s Legacy: How a Visionary Defined Los Angeles and What’s Next for 2025

Michael Keaton Tackles AI Ethics in New Film; State Rejects Vincent Thomas Bridge Elevation

Warner Bros. tower

Paramount Launches Hostile Bid for WBD; Trump Administration Freezes Immigration

Headlines thumbnail featuring actor Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura Earns Acclaim in ‘The Secret Agent’; Netflix Drops Holiday Slate

BUSINESS HEADLINES THUMBNAIL - 12/08/2025

Waymo Taxi Strikes Dog in San Francisco, Renewing Safety Debate; Saudi Fund Eyes $55-Billion EA Takeover

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, drummer Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Maxx Morando at ‘Avatar’ Premiere; Pop Singer Maris Earns Elton John Co-Sign

Headlines thumbnail featuring construction workers in California

California Economy Splits as Costco Sues Administration Over Global Tariffs

Advertisement