How Benicio del Toro changed his ‘One Battle After Another’ character from the script

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“We’re not killing anybody,” Benicio del Toro told Paul Thomas Anderson in their early conversations about “One Battle After Another. Those creative discussions eventually led to Anderson changing the script prior to shooting, and transformed how del Toro’s character of Sergio St. Carlos was introduced in the film. Del Toro sat down with Will Arnett, Jacob Elordi, Jesse Plemons, Wagner Moura and Stellan Skarsgård for The Envelope Oscar Actors Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.

