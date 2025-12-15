The Jumbo’s Clown Room icon who is secretly L.A.’s coolest Pilates instructor

By night, Ashley Hayward commands the stage at Jumbo’s Clown Room. By day, she teaches Pilates at WundaBar in Los Feliz with devoted followers. She also fronts Night Scene, a live rock’n’roll show blending burlesque with punk aesthetics, proving nightlife and fitness can coexist. Hayward aspires to expand her fitness career with her own studio and signature method, blending her background as a dancer with wellness expertise.