The Jumbo’s Clown Room icon who is secretly L.A.’s coolest Pilates instructor
By Mark E. Potts
 and Maddie Connors
By night, Ashley Hayward commands the stage at Jumbo’s Clown Room. By day, she teaches Pilates at WundaBar in Los Feliz with devoted followers. She also fronts Night Scene, a live rock’n’roll show blending burlesque with punk aesthetics, proving nightlife and fitness can coexist. Hayward aspires to expand her fitness career with her own studio and signature method, blending her background as a dancer with wellness expertise.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

