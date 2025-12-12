Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:18
Judeline releases her EP, “Verano Saudade”
De Los

Judeline releases her EP, “Verano Saudade”

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo and Cerys Davies
De Los
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section. In the Latino-focused vertical, she covered the growth of Latin music, profiled local artists and explored L.A.’s role in música Mexicana. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Advertisement