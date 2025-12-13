L.A. traffic is slightly better, but that may not be good news.

New data show congestion dipped in 2025, knocking Los Angeles down a couple spots on the global traffic rankings.

But experts say the change isn’t because of better roads or transit. Instead, remote work, high downtown office vacancies, and a still-struggling city core may be keeping cars off the road. Angelenos are still spending nearly four days a year stuck in traffic — and the economic cost remains in the billions. Tom Carroll spoke with reporter Terry Castleman to learn more.