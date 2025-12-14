Redefining the Matriarch: Tina Knowles on Motherhood, Self-Love and Her Best-Selling Memoir
- Share via
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Tina Knowles discussed her multifaceted legacy during a recent fireside chat, sharing insights from her No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “Matriarch: A Memoir.” Knowles reflected on her journey from owning a prominent Houston salon to styling Destiny’s Child, emphasizing self-love and female empowerment. She also highlighted her philanthropic work, including the WACO Theater Center, and the lessons she learned from her daughters about leadership.