Advertisement
VIDEO | 36:00
The Founders Formula: Strategies for Scaling, Partnerships and Accessing Capital
Inspirational Women

The Founders Formula: Strategies for Scaling, Partnerships and Accessing Capital

Small businesses and innovative organizations are the heartbeat of economic growth, but turning bold ideas into thriving enterprises requires more than vision. Access to capital, strategic partnerships and a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem are critical to success. “The Founders Formula” explores how to scale sustainably, attract financial backing and leverage innovation as a competitive edge. Moderated by Tracy Holland, founder of Goodwill Brands, the panel includes Halé Behzadi, U.S. vice chair of BMO in California; Jackie Aina, co-founder of Forvr Mood Fragrance and a Nigerian American beauty creator; and Lara Shortz, managing partner of Michelman & Robinson.
Inspirational Women
Advertisement