Live + Well: Expert Advice on Fertility, Nutrition and Mental Health for 2025
In a world flooded with wellness trends, credible information and science-backed solutions to support long-term health and wellness are vital to make us look and feel our best. “Live + Well” panelists include Nina Westbrook, co-founder and CEO of Nebbi; Melanie Murphy Richter, director of communications at L-Nutra; and Tina Sarkisyan, founder and CEO of Simple Steps Fertility. The panel was moderated by Melissa Magsaysay, writer, entrepreneur and host of “Live + Well” by LA Times Studios.