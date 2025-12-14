Game Changers: How Women Are Reshaping the Business of Sports and Entertainment in L.A.
In 2026, Los Angeles will stand at the crossroads of global sports and entertainment. Over the next three years, the city will be hosting the World Cup, Super Bowl and Olympic Games. In the “Game Changers” panel, moderated by L.A. Times Assistant Managing Editor Angel Jennings, women professionals say they are claiming more space than before, from team executives to production powerhouses. Panelists Angela Agrusa, managing partner at DLA Piper; Jennifer Breslow, head of television at Mattel Studios; and Julie Uhrman, CEO and co-founder of Angel City Football Club, are shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for women in these industries, building networks and creating professional pathways.