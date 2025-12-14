The New Space Age: Innovations in Satellites and Manufacturing From Top Female Execs
Women are making critical contributions to hard tech industries that have been historically dominated by men. The Women Redefining Tech and Space panel led off the conference with a discussion on the growth of the space industry, their personal journeys into the aerospace and defense sector, and how to distinguish yourself as a leader. Moderated by Dr. Anita Sengupta, a rocket scientist who founded and serves as CEO of Hydroplane, the conversation included Wendy Shimata, a space tech executive at Varda Space Industries, and Melanie Pittaluga, director of marketing and communications at Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing company, that builds small satellites for national security.