Director, actor Rob Reiner and wife found dead in home

Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead at their Brentwood home Sunday in what police are describing as an apparent homicide.
A spokesperson for the Reiner family confirmed the deaths Sunday evening.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family spokesperson said in a statement. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
