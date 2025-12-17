Fish56Octagon Spins Viral Fame into Surging DJ Career

Advertisement
By Mark E. Potts
 and Niyaz Pirani
Armed with turntables, social-media-star-turned-professional-party-starter Fish56Octagon made his U.S. festival debut Nov. 21 and 22 at Insomniac’s Dreamstate SoCal.

“Fish,” as he’s called, is a 46-year-old from the London suburbs who joined TikTok on a drunken whim after being introduced to the app by friends in 2021. Now boasting over a million followers across platforms, he’s seen his life flip because of that choice—quitting a full-time marketing career to become a DJ, produce music and play sets at some of the world’s biggest music festivals in the four years since he uploaded his first video.
