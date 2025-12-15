A sneak peek at this year’s Oscar Actresses Roundtable

Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Tessa Thompson, Emily Blunt and Elle Fanning discuss how they deal with bad press, resist being put in career boxes and inhabit some of the most talked-about film roles of the year on the Envelope Oscar Actresses Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Oscar Actresses Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali, on the L.A. Times YouTube at 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 16 and on Spectrum at 8:30 p.m. PST on Dec. 18 .