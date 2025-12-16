Don't Miss
‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has dynamite villains but Cameron recycles his plot
Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson
By Amy Nicholson and Mark E. Potts
“Avatar: Fire and Ash” feels like a tricked-out station wagon with James Cameron at the wheel speeding us to his favorite spot in the galaxy. The trail-blazing 71-year-old director has himself been visiting Pandora for over half a century, ever since he first dreamed of it at the age of 19. As 26-trillion-mile destination cinema goes, this third update of the adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a former United States Marine turned big blue Na’vi daddy, his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their blended brood of biological and adopted kids, is essentially an overlong home movie. There are spats and hugs, frolics and bonding, and not much thrust to the tale. These characters have simply become so real to Cameron that they’re family.
Amy Nicholson

Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

