‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has dynamite villains but Cameron recycles his plot

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” feels like a tricked-out station wagon with James Cameron at the wheel speeding us to his favorite spot in the galaxy. The trail-blazing 71-year-old director has himself been visiting Pandora for over half a century, ever since he first dreamed of it at the age of 19. As 26-trillion-mile destination cinema goes, this third update of the adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a former United States Marine turned big blue Na’vi daddy, his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their blended brood of biological and adopted kids, is essentially an overlong home movie. There are spats and hugs, frolics and bonding, and not much thrust to the tale. These characters have simply become so real to Cameron that they’re family.