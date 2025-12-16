Defining a Hollywood Legacy: Rob Reiner’s Iconic Films and Tyler, the Creator’s Homecoming
Rob Reiner’s legacy as a director is defined by a wide range of films across multiple genres that shaped modern Hollywood, from “This Is Spinal Tap” and “Stand by Me” to “The Princess Bride.” Meanwhile, Tyler, the Creator returns to his Hawthorne high school alma mater nearly 20 years later, surprising students with advice, personal reflections, and iPads after being named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.