A plethora of baby primates at the L.A. Zoo
The L.A. Zoo recently welcomed five baby great apes: three chimps, one orangutan and a gorilla.
The breeding process can be lengthy and includes tactics like taking primates off birth control and training them to be comfortable with ultrasounds.
@bexcastillo stopped by to learn more about the “baby boom.”
