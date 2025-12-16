Don't Miss
VIDEO | 01:14
Jennifer Lopez on navigating life as a ‘lightning rod’

“I’ve been a lightning rod … for nice things, and a lot of negativity.” Jennifer Lopez digs deep into what has kept her joyful and resilient through her decades-long career.

Watch The Envelope Oscar Actresses Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali, on the L.A. Times YouTube at 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 16 and on Spectrum at 8:30 p.m. PST on Dec. 18 .
