Three must-have sandwiches from the 101’s highest-ranked sandwich shop
Three must-have sandwiches from the 101's highest-ranked sandwich shop

Los Angeles Times staffer Jenn Harris
By Jenn Harris and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times food columnist Jenn Harris tells you why you need to visit the highest-ranked sandwich shop on this year’s 101 Best Restaurants list.
Jenn Harris

Jenn Harris is a columnist and critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

