Some Long Beach residents are attempting to save a wooden beach-front boardwalk

Back in October, the City of Long Beach posted flyers in the Peninsula neighborhood outlining a plan to replace a wooden beachfront boardwalk with what it called “composite planking.”

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
When one resident, Sam Broido, saw the notice, he jumped into action. He launched a change.org petition that has since gathered more than 1,000 signatures from people hoping to preserve the boardwalk’s original wooden design.

Tom Carroll stopped by to speak with Sam and other residents to better understand what’s at stake and how folks feel about it.

What do you think? Should the boardwalk stay as is, or should it be replaced?
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

