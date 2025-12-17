Some Long Beach residents are attempting to save a wooden beach-front boardwalk

Back in October, the City of Long Beach posted flyers in the Peninsula neighborhood outlining a plan to replace a wooden beachfront boardwalk with what it called “composite planking.”

When one resident, Sam Broido, saw the notice, he jumped into action. He launched a change.org petition that has since gathered more than 1,000 signatures from people hoping to preserve the boardwalk’s original wooden design.



Tom Carroll stopped by to speak with Sam and other residents to better understand what’s at stake and how folks feel about it.



What do you think? Should the boardwalk stay as is, or should it be replaced?