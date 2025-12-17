Advertisement
Roomba Maker iRobot Files for Bankruptcy, Set for Acquisition by Chinese Supplier
Headlines

Roomba Maker iRobot Files for Bankruptcy, Set for Acquisition by Chinese Supplier

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
The company behind the Roomba vacuum has filed for bankruptcy and will be acquired by its Chinese supplier after years of rising costs, tariff pressure, and growing competition from lower-priced rivals. The company says customer support and software updates will continue despite customer concerns about device reliability. Meanwhile, a major Amazon distribution center near LAX has sold for more than $200 million, marking the largest industrial real estate deal in greater Los Angeles this year and underscoring continued demand for logistics space driven by e-commerce growth.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

