Gwyneth Paltrow on worrying she’d forgotten how to act

“I don’t know if I remember how to do this.” Despite starring in dozens of movies, Oscar winner G wyneth “altrow recalls the doubts that took over before stepping on the set of “Marty Supreme.”



Watch The Envelope Oscar Actresses Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali, on the L.A. Times YouTube at 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 16 and on Spectrum at 8:30 p.m. PST on Dec. 18.