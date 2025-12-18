Critics Challenge L.A. County’s $200M Skyscraper Buy as ‘Seismic’ Savings Questioned

Advertisement
By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
Los Angeles County is facing new scrutiny after buying the Gas Company Tower for $200 million, following a claim that fixing its aging Hall of Administration would cost $700 million. Critics now say that estimate was vastly inflated and that standard seismic retrofits could have saved the county millions of dollars. Meanwhile, a new study finds Instacart is using AI to show different prices for the same groceries to different shoppers, prompting backlash over fairness as consumers face rising food costs.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

