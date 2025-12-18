Critics Challenge L.A. County’s $200M Skyscraper Buy as ‘Seismic’ Savings Questioned
Los Angeles County is facing new scrutiny after buying the Gas Company Tower for $200 million, following a claim that fixing its aging Hall of Administration would cost $700 million. Critics now say that estimate was vastly inflated and that standard seismic retrofits could have saved the county millions of dollars. Meanwhile, a new study finds Instacart is using AI to show different prices for the same groceries to different shoppers, prompting backlash over fairness as consumers face rising food costs.