The robots are coming ... to fold laundry

Roughly 2,000 investors, entrepreneurs and others attended a Mountain View summit that showcased robots that resembled humans. Venture capital in U.S. humanoid robotics surged to nearly $2.8 billion in 2025, compared with just $42.6 million in 2020, according to PitchBook.
Despite all the hype surrounding humanoid robots, analysts question whether consumers and businesses will use them.
