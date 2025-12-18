A sneak peek at this year’s Oscar Directors Roundtable

Guillermo del Toro, Jon M. Chu, Benny Safdie, Nia DaCosta, Rian Johnson and Mona Fastvold talk the fraught role of AI in filmmaking, breathing new life into classic texts, and walking a tightrope in Hollywood franchises on the Envelope Oscar Directors Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Oscar Directors Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen, on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. PST on the L.A. Times YouTube and on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. PST on Spectrum.