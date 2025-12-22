Wagner Moura wants to bring back chest-baring shirts | Very Important Questions

“The Secret Agent” star Wagner Moura reveals the, ahem, revealing ‘70s fashion trend he wants to make a comeback. Then there’s the outrageous — and apparently sexy — costume he wore to Carnival when he met his wife. Find out more in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.