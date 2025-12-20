Oscar Frontrunners on Resisting Typecasting and Taking the Reins
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, Sydney Sweeney, and Elle Fanning speak candidly at The Envelope’s 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable about resisting typecasting, navigating public scrutiny, and claiming control over their careers, from blockbuster films to intimate indie projects. Meanwhile, Grammy nominees including Coco Jones, Laufey, Raphael Saadiq, and Cirkut explain why human instinct, connection, and imperfection still matter in music, even as AI tools become more common in the industry.