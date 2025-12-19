Why Jon M. Chu was OK ‘wasting money’ on ‘Wicked: For Good’

“I thought the hardest thing was being OK with wasting money,” “Wicked: For Good” director Jon M. Chu recalled about bringing #Wicked to life across two big-budget films. “The magic,” he added, came from being able to change plans if inspiration struck.



Watch The Envelope Oscar Directors Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen, on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. PST on the L.A. Times YouTube and on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. PST on Spectrum.