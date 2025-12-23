Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:31
Inside the viral Seafood City party bringing the Filipino community together
Travel & Experiences

Inside the viral Seafood City party bringing the Filipino community together

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Kailyn Brown
For the past few months after about 9 p.m., the iconic Filipino supermarket Seafood City has opened its doors to families, shoppers and DJs. We attended a “Late Night Madness” event to learn all about the viral grocery store party rooted in culture and community.
Travel & ExperiencesLifestyle
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Advertisement