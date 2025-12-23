Inside the viral Seafood City party bringing the Filipino community together

For the past few months after about 9 p.m., the iconic Filipino supermarket Seafood City has opened its doors to families, shoppers and DJs. We attended a “Late Night Madness” event to learn all about the viral grocery store party rooted in culture and community.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.