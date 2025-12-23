Advertisement
Free Super 8 film screenings in Silver Lake
California

Free Super 8 film screenings in Silver Lake

By Rebecca Castillo
Eleven years ago, filmmaker and projectionist David B. Weaver created the Tiny Cinema, a trailer furnished with four movie theater seats and a screen.

In the Tiny Cinema, David projects silent Super 8 films with live music accompaniments. Interested in checking it out yourself? You can find the Tiny Cinema at Sunset Triangle Plaza on Saturday nights.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

