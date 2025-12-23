Free Super 8 film screenings in Silver Lake

Eleven years ago, filmmaker and projectionist David B. Weaver created the Tiny Cinema, a trailer furnished with four movie theater seats and a screen.



In the Tiny Cinema, David projects silent Super 8 films with live music accompaniments. Interested in checking it out yourself? You can find the Tiny Cinema at Sunset Triangle Plaza on Saturday nights.



🎥: @bexcastillo