Skiers call this resort ‘Big Bare.’ Will the coming storm save California’s ski season?
Nothing but dirt and dry, brown chaparral rolled beneath skis and snowboards dangling from a chairlift at Big Bear Mountain Resort on Friday, as forlorn adventure seekers joked they should rename the place “Big Bare.”
“The word I’ve been using is “abysmal”,” said Cameron Miniutti, 29, who was riding the lift in a light cotton shirt, with the hot sun glinting off his ski goggles. “This is, for sure, the toughest start [to a season] I’ve seen.”
Similar scenes have been playing out at ski areas across the American West so far this year, but especially in California, where a wet November gave way to one of the driest Decembers in recent memory.
As of Friday, the state had only 12% of the snow that’s normal for this time of year, and only 3% of what water managers hope for in an average year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
