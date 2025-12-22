Advertisement
Port of L.A. Ends 2025 With Tariff Surge as SpaceX Eyes Record-Breaking IPO
Port of L.A. Ends 2025 With Tariff Surge as SpaceX Eyes Record-Breaking IPO

By Angelica CoronadoHost and Contributor 
The Port of Los Angeles is wrapping up a strong 2025 after importers rushed shipments ahead of new tariffs, but port leaders warn trade volumes could cool next year as inventories remain high and trade pressures persist. Meanwhile, SpaceX is exploring what could become the largest IPO in history, as Elon Musk’s company seeks massive funding for Starship, NASA moon missions, and long-term Mars ambitions, while also floating bold plans to place AI data centers in orbit.
Angelica Coronado

Angelica Coronado is a LA Times Studios ‘Headlines’ Host and Contributor.

