Port of L.A. Ends 2025 With Tariff Surge as SpaceX Eyes Record-Breaking IPO
- Share via
The Port of Los Angeles is wrapping up a strong 2025 after importers rushed shipments ahead of new tariffs, but port leaders warn trade volumes could cool next year as inventories remain high and trade pressures persist. Meanwhile, SpaceX is exploring what could become the largest IPO in history, as Elon Musk’s company seeks massive funding for Starship, NASA moon missions, and long-term Mars ambitions, while also floating bold plans to place AI data centers in orbit.