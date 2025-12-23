Silicon Valley’s $2.8 Billion Robotics Bet Meets Kim Kardashian’s Skims Livestream Breakthrough
At a Silicon Valley humanoid robotics summit, companies showed off robots that can fold laundry and perform physical tasks as venture capital funding for the sector surged to nearly $2.8 billion this year, even as experts question how close the technology is to real-world deployment. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s first Skims livestream on TikTok drew tens of thousands of viewers, signaling a potential breakthrough for live shopping in the U.S. as the platform looks to replicate China’s booming livestream commerce model.