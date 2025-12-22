Advertisement
De Los Ranks the 10 Best Latino Albums of 2025: Bad Bunny Leads as Oscar Race Heats Up
De Los editors rank the 10 best albums by Latino artists of 2025. Bad Bunny tops the list, joined by artists like Fuerza Regida, Silvana Estrada, and Adrián Quesada, highlighting the breadth of sounds shaping Latino music today. Meanwhile, attention turns to awards season as the Best Actress Oscar race shifts again, with Jessie Buckley holding the lead while Rose Byrne and several emerging contenders gain momentum, and past favorites face tougher paths.
