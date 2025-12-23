‘Stereophonic’ Hits the Pantages as the Oscars Announce a Historic Move to YouTube
Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler drew on his experience with volatile bands to create the music in the Tony-winning play Stereophonic, now at the Hollywood Pantages. The show follows a 1970s rock group unraveling under creative pressure as they try to record a defining album. Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the Oscars will stream live and free on YouTube starting in 2029, marking a decisive move away from its longtime broadcast television partner, ABC.