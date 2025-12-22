Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:55
Looking for holiday fun? Here are the best seasonal pop-up bars
Food

Looking for holiday fun? Here are the best seasonal pop-up bars

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Danielle Dorsey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Brenda Elizondo and Danielle Dorsey
It may not snow in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t stop us from getting in the holiday spirit. This December, some of the city’s most notable bars and restaurants are launching limited menus showcasing the warm, comforting flavors associated with the season, complete with immersive decor and characters ranging from a spooky Krampus to the Queen of Christmas herself.

Here are 22 holiday pop-up bars to visit in L.A. this month, from a cocktail oasis in Little Tokyo to a Long Beach speakeasy and a North Hollywood tiki bar.


Food
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

