Looking for holiday fun? Here are the best seasonal pop-up bars

It may not snow in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t stop us from getting in the holiday spirit. This December, some of the city’s most notable bars and restaurants are launching limited menus showcasing the warm, comforting flavors associated with the season, complete with immersive decor and characters ranging from a spooky Krampus to the Queen of Christmas herself.



Here are 22 holiday pop-up bars to visit in L.A. this month, from a cocktail oasis in Little Tokyo to a Long Beach speakeasy and a North Hollywood tiki bar.



Head to latimes.com for our full guide with 22 holiday pop-up bars this month.