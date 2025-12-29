A closer look at the iconic Goodyear Blimp

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
June Hsu is a multiplatform editing fellow on the copy desk at the Los Angeles Times. Hailing from Kauai, Hawaii, Hsu graduated from Pomona College, where she served as editor in chief of the Student Life. Her work has appeared in CalMatters, Voice of America and Politico. She was a 2025 summer intern at The Times through the Dow Jones News Fund.