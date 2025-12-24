Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:59
LAUSD student released from ICE custody months after being detained
California

By Brenda Elizondo and Brittny Mejia
Benjamin Guerrero Cruz had recently turned 18, and he was farther from his mother and younger siblings than he’d ever been before.But he wasn’t off at college or starting a new job.

He was calling from the high desert in San Bernardino County, where he’d been held in an immigration detention center.

Benjamin was released from ICE custody in late November, months after he was detained by federal agents, Congresswoman Luz Rivas announced earlier this month.
