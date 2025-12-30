Where to hike, camp and commune with nature in L.A.’s Angeles National Forest

Los Angeles is a place where essentially anyone can find themselves, especially outdoors lovers.



The hiking trails of Griffith Park offer tremendous views of the city and landscape. Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area near Culver City features lush spaces to spend a Saturday with family and friends. But for Angelenos seeking adventure — and even solitude — a vast forested expanse awaits.



Angeles National Forest is a 700,000-plus acre wonderland that has long billed itself as L.A.’s “backyard playground.” But it’s so much more than that.